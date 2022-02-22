Masonite Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 misses by $0.21, revenue of $636M misses by $51.08M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 22, 2022 3:36 AM ETMasonite International Corporation (DOOR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Masonite press release (NYSE:DOOR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 misses by $0.21.
- Revenue of $636M (+2.8% Y/Y) misses by $51.08M.
- Gross profit margin decreased 170 basis points to 21.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $95M in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 17% from $81M.
- The Company issued its initial financial outlook for the full year 2022: Net Sales Growth of +6% - 10% vs. consensus growth of 8.58% Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA of $445 - $475M and Adjusted EPS of $9.10 - $10.05 vs. consensus of $9.73.