Hecla Mining GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01, revenue of $185.08M misses by $12.57M; issues FY22 production guidance

Feb. 22, 2022 3:43 AM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Hecla Mining press release (NYSE:HL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $185.08M (-2.0% Y/Y) misses by $12.57M.
  • Second highest cash flow from operations of $220.3 million and free cash flow of $111.3 million for full year.
  • Produced 12.9 million silver ounces and 201,327 gold ounces, meeting production and cost guidance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Fourth quarter capital expenditures totaled $28.8 million, including $9.5 million at Greens Creek, $9.5 million at Casa Berardi, and $9.1 million at Lucky Friday.
  • 2022 Production Outlook: silver production expected to be 12.9M - 13.5M ounces and gold production of 165K-175K ounces.
