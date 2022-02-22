European stocks lower with Russia-Ukraine tensions

London -0.48%.

Germany -1.02%. Germany February Ifo business climate index 98.9 vs 96.5 expected (Prior 95.7; revised to 96.0).

France -0.77%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered at -0.62% in early trade.

UK's Javid: We will be introducing sanctions on Russia.

Coming up in the session: Bank of England's Ramsden is speaking Tuesday 22 February 2022 at 1045 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than 3 basis point to 1.90%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.20%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.40%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -0.38%; CAC -3.30%; DAX -2.78% and EURO STOXX -0.40%.