Smith & Nephew declares dividend

Feb. 22, 2022 4:52 AM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) board recommended a final dividend of 23.1¢ per share (46.2¢ per ADS).
  • The company said that together with the Interim Dividend of 14.4¢ per share (28.8¢ per ADS), this will give a total distribution of 37.5¢ per share (75.0¢ per ADS), unchanged from 2020 and 2019.
  • The Final Dividend will be paid on May 11, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on April 1 2022; ex-div March 31.
