Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares GAAP EPS of $0.78, revenue of $6.61M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:56 AM ETCalvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (TYCB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares press release (OTCQX:TYCB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.78.
- Revenue of $6.61M (+15.2% Y/Y).
- The provision for loan losses in 4Q21 decreased $165 thousand, as compared to 4Q20, and decreased $840 thousand in 2021 as compared to 2020, as economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have improved.
- Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity increased from 6.00% in 4Q20 to 8.58% in 4Q21 due to an increase in average equity of 5.9%, as compared to a 51.4% increase in net income.