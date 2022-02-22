Smith & Nephew appoints former Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO
Feb. 22, 2022 5:09 AM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN)SEMHF, SMMNYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) appointed Deepak Nath as CEO, effective April 1, succeeding Roland Diggelmann, who will step down by mutual agreement on March 31.
- Nath joins Smith+Nephew from Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY) where most recently he was president of the diagnostics business segment.
- Nath has also worked with Abbott Laboratories and Amgen in the past.
- Nath will receive a base salary of $1.475M per year, in line with the salary paid to Diggelmann. Nath will also participate in the Annual Bonus Plan and Performance Share Program, among other things.
- SNN +0.52% pre-market to $32.76