Smith & Nephew appoints former Siemens Healthineers exec as CEO

Feb. 22, 2022

  • Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) appointed Deepak Nath as CEO, effective April 1, succeeding Roland Diggelmann, who will step down by mutual agreement on March 31.
  • Nath joins Smith+Nephew from Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY) where most recently he was president of the diagnostics business segment.
  • Nath has also worked with Abbott Laboratories and Amgen in the past.
  • Nath will receive a base salary of $1.475M per year, in line with the salary paid to Diggelmann. Nath will also participate in the Annual Bonus Plan and Performance Share Program, among other things.
