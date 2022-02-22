SoFi to buy Technisys in an all stock deal of $1.1B
Feb. 22, 2022 5:52 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is acquiring banking-software maker Technisys SA for about $1.1B in an all-stock deal.
- The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2022.
- This deal represents roughly 10% of company's total market value.
- Technisys’ shareholders will receive consideration of ~84M shares of SoFi common stock, representing an aggregate value of approximately $1.1B based on the volume weighted average price of company's common stock for the 20-trading day period ended February 15, 2022.
- The deal gives SoFi control of its own core-banking platform, the back-end technology that banks use to power mobile-banking apps, open accounts and keep track of customer deposits.
- The acquisition will generate up to $800M in additional revenue through 2025 and will also create up to $85M in cost savings over a period of time.
- Technisys is expected to operate as an independent subsidiary of SoFi Technologies, Inc. and be part of its Technology Platform offering, with Miguel Santos continuing as CEO.
- Last month, the company received an approval to become a national bank through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc., and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association.
- SoFi went public last year through a merger with a blank-check company run by tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya.
- Since the start of 2022, stock price is down ~28% and over a period of one year it has slipped ~51%.