SoFi to buy Technisys in an all stock deal of $1.1B

Feb. 22, 2022

  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is acquiring banking-software maker Technisys SA for about $1.1B in an all-stock deal.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2022.
  • This deal represents roughly 10% of company's total market value.
  • Technisys’ shareholders will receive consideration of ~84M shares of SoFi common stock, representing an aggregate value of approximately $1.1B based on the volume weighted average price of company's common stock for the 20-trading day period ended February 15, 2022.
  • The deal gives SoFi control of its own core-banking platform, the back-end technology that banks use to power mobile-banking apps, open accounts and keep track of customer deposits.
  • The acquisition will generate up to $800M in additional revenue through 2025 and will also create up to $85M in cost savings over a period of time.
  • Technisys is expected to operate as an independent subsidiary of SoFi Technologies, Inc. and be part of its Technology Platform offering, with Miguel Santos continuing as CEO.
  • Last month, the company received an approval to become a national bank through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc., and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association.
  • SoFi went public last year through a merger with a blank-check company run by tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya.
  • Since the start of 2022, stock price is down ~28% and over a period of one year it has slipped ~51%.
