Home Depot Non-GAAP EPS of $3.21 beats by $0.03, revenue of $35.72B beats by $870M

Feb. 22, 2022 6:01 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Home Depot press release (NYSE:HD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.21 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $35.72B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $870M.
  • The Company today announced that its board of directors approved a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.90 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $7.60 per share.

  • Fiscal 2022 Guidance:

    • Sales growth and comparable sales growth to be slightly positive
    • Operating margin approximately flat with fiscal 2021
    • Net interest expense of approximately $1.5 billion
    • Tax rate of approximately 24.6 percent
    • Diluted earnings-per-share-growth to be low single digits vs. 4.32% consensus.
