KBR Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.5B misses by $30M

Feb. 22, 2022 6:04 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • KBR press release (NYSE:KBR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $2.5B (+70.1% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Revenue growth of $1 billion, or 70%; net income attributable to KBR growth of 258%; adj. EBITDA growth of 27%
  • Delivered 1.2x book-to-bill.

  • KBR guides 2022 financial results as follows:

    • Consolidated revenue: $6.3 billion to $6.8 billion vs. $6.77B consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~10%
    • Effective tax rate: 24% to 25%
    • Earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS): $2.04 to $2.19
    • Adjusted EPS: $2.45 to $2.60 vs. $2.49 consensus.
    • Operating Cash Flow (OCF): $320 million to $370 million
    • Adjusted OCF: $350 million to $400 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.