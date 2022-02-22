KBR Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2.5B misses by $30M
Feb. 22, 2022 6:04 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- KBR press release (NYSE:KBR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $2.5B (+70.1% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Revenue growth of $1 billion, or 70%; net income attributable to KBR growth of 258%; adj. EBITDA growth of 27%
- Delivered 1.2x book-to-bill.
KBR guides 2022 financial results as follows:
- Consolidated revenue: $6.3 billion to $6.8 billion vs. $6.77B consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~10%
- Effective tax rate: 24% to 25%
- Earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS): $2.04 to $2.19
- Adjusted EPS: $2.45 to $2.60 vs. $2.49 consensus.
- Operating Cash Flow (OCF): $320 million to $370 million
- Adjusted OCF: $350 million to $400 million