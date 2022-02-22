AstraZeneca, Honeywell team up to develop inhalers with low carbon footprint

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is collaborating with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to develop and commercialize next-generation respiratory inhalers that use near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellants to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Honeywell said AstraZeneca is working to incorporate Honeywell's Solstice Air (HFO-1234ze cGMP) technology as a medical propellant, reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of the pMDIs by up to 99.9% when compared to current inhaler propellants.

Honeywell added that Solstice Air is the only non-flammable, near zero GWP propellant available and in clinical development today for pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs).

The companies said that a phase 1 clinical trial of the propellant HFO-1234ze in a pMDI containing budesonide, glycopyrronium, formoterol fumarate in healthy adults was positive, showing similar safety, tolerability and systemic exposure of the active ingredients when compared to Breztri Aerosphere (budesonide/ glycopyrronium/ formoterol fumarate).

AstraZeneca expects Breztri Aerosphere to be the first medicine to transition to the next generation pMDI platform, subject to regulatory approval.

AstraZeneca will advance a commercial partnership with Honeywell to develop the triple-combination therapy Breztri Aerosphere using Honeywell's near-zero GWP propellant technology.

"We are making great progress on our ambition to be zero carbon across our global operations by the end of 2025 and carbon negative across our entire value chain by 2030," said AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot .

