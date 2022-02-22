Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock jumps on acquisition by Veritas Capital valued at $2.8B
Feb. 22, 2022 6:22 AM ETHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares jumped ore than 14% premarket in response to the takeover news by Veritas Capital.
- HMH shareholders are entitled to receive $21 in cash per share through a tender offer.
- The per share purchase price represents a 36% premium to the company's unaffected share price as of January 13, 2022 and implies an equity value of approximately $2.8B.
- "Partnering with Veritas will provide HMH with the opportunity to accelerate our momentum and increase our impact on the four million teachers and 50 million students that we support each day. With accelerating billings growth, strong free cash flow and a transformed cost structure, we are at an important inflection point, and the time is right to move into the next phase of our long-term growth strategy alongside a partner that brings significant industry expertise," said Jack Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMH, who will continue to lead the Company along with the current management team.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
- The company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
- The company will not hold conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with its Q4 earnings citing this deal.