Russia's standoff with the West continues to intensify as Vladimir Putin announced he would recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. The Russian president went on to sign aid and cooperation pacts with regional leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk (which include the right to build military bases), at a televised ceremony at the Kremlin that was condemned by the U.S. and European Union. "I consider it necessary to take the long overdue decision to recognize the independence and sovereignty," Putin declared. "Ukraine for us is not just a neighboring country, it is an integral part of our own history, culture and spiritual space."

Response: Some sanctions were announced by the U.S. and its allies as Putin planned to send in peacekeeping forces, though Russia has continued to deny plans of an invasion. Ukraine said it will also stick to a peaceful path, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizing that Putin merely "legalized" troops already present in self-proclaimed republics since 2014. "We're dedicated to diplomatic means of solving this issue. We're not reacting to any provocations. This is our choice. We are on our land. We're not afraid of anyone and everyone." Tensions over Ukraine hit stocks, energy, commodities and safe-havens.

Following the news, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting, but with Russia being one of the five countries that hold veto power, measures like sanctions are non-starters. Russia also holds the rotating presidency this month, so it chairs and sets the agenda for council meetings, likely shield itself from further trouble. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department on Monday evening relocated its diplomatic staff in Lviv, Ukraine, to Poland, citing safety and security reasons.

Next steps: President Biden "reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lockstep with its allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine." The developments may also torpedo a last minute summit with Biden, which was arranged by French President Emmanuel Macron over the weekend. The White House said it was prepared to meet with Putin "in principle" - if Moscow refrained from further invading Ukraine - but U.S. officials said they can no longer commit to a meeting which has a "predicate that Russia won't take military action when it looks as imminently like it will."

Premarket movement: RUSL -28%, RSXJ -15%, RSX -14%, ERUS -13%