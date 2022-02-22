Icon GAAP EPS of $2.63 beats by $1.01, revenue of $1.89B misses by $10M

Feb. 22, 2022 6:22 AM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Icon press release (NASDAQ:ICLR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.63 beats by $1.01.
  • Revenue of $1.89B (+148.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Adjusted revenue of $1,881.1 million representing a year on year increase of 147.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $332.5M or 17.7% of revenue, a year on year increase of 130.7%.
  • Record net business wins in the quarter of $2,378 million; a net book to bill of 1.26.
  • Closing backlog of $19.1 billion, an increase of 2.6% on Q3 2021 or an increase of 9.5% year over year on a Combined Company basis.
