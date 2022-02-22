Explainer: What does Russia's Vladimir Putin want in Ukraine?

"They want to revise the post Cold War settlement, they want to talk about no more NATO expansion, they want to talk about no more NATO military, structural or institutional presence in countries like Ukraine," said Michael Kofman, Director of Russia Studies at research and analysis group CNA. "The Russian goal has always been to impose their will on Ukraine, to secure Ukraine's strategic orientation and the like, but without actually having to control the territory or pay for it."

Snapshot: "Going to reiterate. Russia is not unilaterally giving away its main leverage over Ukraine, for nothing (plus getting sanctioned), or just introducing troops into occupied territories where it has already kept forces on rotation for 8 years. That's not what this is about," Kofman added in a tweet. "If you look at the evolution of this crisis, Putin's grievances, and the disposition of Russian forces, it suggests that this is a play for Ukraine, with maximalist aims. Recognition of DNR/LNR is just a significant political step in that rapidly unfolding scheme."

"For Putin, it's not just 30 years of historical wrong but centuries of injury inflicted on Russia, the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire," explained Fiona Hill, senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council during the Trump administration. "Russia wants to have coercive power. This is what this is about."

Go deeper: "Right now I have my doubts that the European political elite and diplomats understand the full complex of problems they will run into as Putin works to advance his agenda," said Aleksei Chesnakov, a former adviser to the Kremlin on foreign policy. "He wants more decisive steps militarily, politically and economically. He is ready."