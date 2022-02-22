Air Canada expands North American network this summer, strengthens market position

Feb. 22, 2022 6:36 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Air Canada Boeing 787 at Heathrow Airport.

Bradley Caslin /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) announced expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier's recovery from COVID accelerates.
  • With the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.
  • "With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs," a company executive commented.
