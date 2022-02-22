Vontier launches $250M in accelerated share repurchase program
Feb. 22, 2022 6:40 AM ETVontier Corporation (VNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vontier (NYSE:VNT) entered into a $250M accelerated share repurchase agreement wherein the company will acquire the shares as part of its earlier approved $500M share repurchase authorization announced in May 2021.
- Based on the completion of this program, the company is expected to have ~$250M remaining under its current repurchase authorization.
- "Vontier is in the midst of a multi-year portfolio transformation, and this ASR reflects our strong conviction in the business, its growth prospects, and the strength of its free cash flow as we reposition Vontier to lead in the energy transition and solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges," president & CEO Mark D. Morelli commented.