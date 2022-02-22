Tempur Sealy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 misses by $0.08, revenue of $1.36B misses by $90M
- Tempur Sealy press release (NYSE:TPX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.36B (+28.3% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
- For FY2022, the company currently expects EPS between $3.65 to $3.85 vs. consensus of $3.76. This contemplates the company's current sales outlook for strong year-over-year growth between 15% to 20%.
- Company Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson commented, "We are pleased to deliver double digit sales and EPS growth in 2021, issue double digit sales and EPS growth targets for 2022, increase our cash dividend 11 percent while simultaneously targeting to repurchase at least 10 percent of our shares outstanding and maintain our historical leverage target. Like always, we will also continue to invest in supporting our global brands with powerful advertising, additional manufacturing capacity and industry-leading product innovation."