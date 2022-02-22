BioNTech to pay Medigene €26M upfront in team up to develop cancer immunotherapies

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Medigene are collaborating to develop T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies against cancer.

Medigene will pitch in with its proprietary TCR discovery platform for developing TCRs against multiple solid tumor targets nominated by BioNTech.

Under the agreement, Medigene will receive €26M upfront, and research funding for the period of the partnership. The initial term of the collaboration is three years.

BioNTech (BNTX) will acquire Medigene’s next generation preclinical TCR program, which combines TCR-4 of Medigene’s MDG10XX program targeting PRAME with Medigene’s proprietary PD1-41BB switch receptor technology.

BioNTech (BNTX) will also receive the exclusive option to acquire additional existing TCRs in Medigene's discovery pipeline and will receive licenses to the company’s PD1-41BB switch receptor and precision pairing library. The companies said this has the potential to augment TCR cell therapy efficacy and can be applied to all BioNTech cell therapy programs.

BioNTech will be responsible for global development and hold exclusive global commercialization rights on all TCR therapies resulting from the research collaboration.

Medigene will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments up to a triple digit million euro amount per program in addition to tiered deferred option payments on global net sales for products based on TCRs arising from the partnership and royalties on products using at least one of the licensed technologies.

BNTX -4% premarket to $150.67