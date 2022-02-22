Krispy Kreme Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.01, revenue of $370.6M beats by $7.56M

Feb. 22, 2022 6:46 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Krispy Kreme press release (NASDAQ:DNUT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $370.6M beats by $7.56M.

  • FY2022 outlook: Net Revenue of $1.53B to $1.56B (+11% to +13%);Organic Revenue growth of 10% to 12%; Adjusted EBITDA of $210M to $218M (+12% to +16%); Adjusted Net Income to Krispy Kreme shareholders, Diluted, of $65M to $69M (+18% to +24%); Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.38 to $0.4; Approximately 170M weighted average Diluted shares outstanding, compared to approximately 150M in 2021 primarily driven by the IPO; Income Tax rate between 23% and 25%; Capital Expenditures between $115M to $120M; Net Leverage under 3.0x.

