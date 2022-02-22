CVR Partners GAAP EPS of $5.76, revenue of $188.92M
- CVR Partners press release (NYSE:UAN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $5.76.
- Revenue of $188.92M (+109.2% Y/Y).
- “CVR Partners achieved strong fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results, led by solid production and a combined ammonia utilization rate of 92 percent for the year,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer of CVR Partners’ general partner. “Product pricing continued to strengthen into the fourth quarter of 2021, and we expect the momentum to continue into the spring 2022 planting season. With grain prices near multi-year highs and crop inventory levels near multi-year lows, farmer economics remain very attractive.
- Note: The original post erroneously reported CVR Energy results.