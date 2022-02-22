Nikola Corporation appoints former Opel CEO to help scale truck production
Feb. 22, 2022 6:55 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nikola Corporation (NKLA) announced that Michael Lohscheller has been named President of Nikola Motor. Reporting to CEO Mark Russell and supported by the team that is already on the ground,
- Lohscheller will be responsible for scaling Nikola's global truck business and report directly to CEO Russell.
- Lohscheller said he expects that his role will be immediately pivotal as the Nikola Tre BEV moves into production.
- Lohscheller's career has included leadership roles in finance, technology, purchasing and logistics at Volkswagen, before becoming Volkswagen Group of America Executive Vice President. Lohscheller was also named CEO of Opel, both under GM and Stellantis ownership.
- Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) fell 2.22% in premarket action.