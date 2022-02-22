QuantumScape opens new R&D center in Japan, expands to APAC region
Feb. 22, 2022 6:55 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- With a office in Kyoto, Japan, QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced expansion into the Asia-Pacific region; the new property will feature a state-of-the-art laboratory for battery research and development.
- QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that is designed to deliver a combination of high energy density, or driving range, coupled with fast charging capabilities that are difficult to achieve with conventional lithium-ion battery chemistries.
- "Local access to some of the most experienced battery scientists and collaboration with leading suppliers and research institutes, combined with the growing demand for battery electric vehicles throughout Asian markets, are compelling reasons for QuantumScape to open our first office in Japan," CEO and co-founder Jagdeep Singh commented.
- Shares trading 2.6% down premarket.