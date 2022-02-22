High Tide launches cannabis delivery on demand at select Canna Cabana outlets
Feb. 22, 2022 6:59 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) launched cannabis Delivery on Demand in select Canna Cabana retail locations in Canada.
- Under the new program, customers will be guaranteed delivery of all online orders from participating stores within two hours of their order being placed, or any hourly slot chosen by the customer between 12:00pm and 8:00pm outside of the two hour window.
- After an initial launch at select locations in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, the company intends to expand the program to cover all locations under the Canna Cabana banner in Canada, including in Alberta where private delivery is set to launch on March 8.
- HITI -10.99% premarket to $4.21