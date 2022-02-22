Macy's Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.46, revenue of $8.67B beats by $220M

Feb. 22, 2022 6:59 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Macy's press release (NYSE:M): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.46.
  • Revenue of $8.67B (+27.9% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
  • Shares +1.13% PM.
  • Comparable sales up 28.3% on an owned basis and up 27.8% on an owned-plus-licensed basis versus Q4 2020.
  • For FY2022, the company expects net sales of $24.46B to $24.7B vs. consensus of $24.37B ; Comparable owned plus licensed sales three-year CAGR: Approximately 1.1% to 1.4%; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.52 vs. consensus of $4.02.
