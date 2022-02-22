Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares have added ~16% in the pre-market on Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application (IND) for its COVID-19 shot.

With the submission of the IND, Ocugen (OCGN) had sought FDA clearance to advance clinical studies for the experimental vaccine candidate identified as BBV152.

The whole-virion inactivated shot is already authorized by 20 countries for emergency use. The applications for its emergency use authorization are currently underway in over 60 countries.

“We are pleased to be able to move our clinical program for COVAXIN™ forward, which we hope will bring us closer to offering an alternative COVID-19 vaccine,” Ocugen (OCGN) CEO Dr. Shankar Musunuri remarked. The news sent company shares sharply higher on Friday after the close.

The regulatory win for Ocugen (OCGN) to develop another COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. market comes at a time the FDA is weighing whether to offer a second booster shot for Americans.

“We firmly believe that managing this pandemic requires more than one approach to vaccines, so we are heartened to be able to continue developing our vaccine candidate,” Musunuri added.

Last November, Ocugen (OCGN) shares crashed after the company disclosed the FDA’s clinical hold for the vaccine candidate identified as Covaxin outside the U.S.

Early November, Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based partner of Ocugen (OCGN), managed to win the Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin after indicating a 78% efficacy for the vaccine based on late-stage data.