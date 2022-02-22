Esperion Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52, revenue of $15.4M beats by $0.92M
Feb. 22, 2022 7:02 AM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Esperion Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ESPR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52.
- Revenue of $15.4M (+59.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.92M.
- As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available-for-sale totaled $309.3 million compared with $305.0 million on December 31, 2020.
2022 Financial Outlook: Research and Development expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $100 million to $110 million.
Selling, General and Administrative expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $120 million to $130 million.
Esperion expects full-year 2022 operating expenses to be approximately $220 million to $240 million, inclusive of $25 million of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.