Esperion Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52, revenue of $15.4M beats by $0.92M

  • Esperion Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ESPR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52.
  • Revenue of $15.4M (+59.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.92M.
  • As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available-for-sale totaled $309.3 million compared with $305.0 million on December 31, 2020.

  • 2022 Financial Outlook: Research and Development expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $100 million to $110 million.

  • Selling, General and Administrative expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $120 million to $130 million.

  • Esperion expects full-year 2022 operating expenses to be approximately $220 million to $240 million, inclusive of $25 million of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

