Nexstar Media GAAP EPS of $6.19 beats by $1.18, revenue of $1.25B beats by $20M
Feb. 22, 2022 7:03 AM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nexstar Media press release (NASDAQ:NXST): Q4 GAAP EPS of $6.19 beats by $1.18.
- Revenue of $1.25B (-8.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- CEO comment: “We are enthusiastic about Nexstar’s opportunities for the foreseeable future and have excellent three-year visibility. While early, this year is off to an excellent start and we expect 2022 operating results will benefit from strong mid-term election year political advertising. Looking ahead, 2023 will benefit from the renegotiation of our distribution contracts representing more than half of our subscribers during 2022, and 2024 will benefit from presidential election year political advertising and additional distribution contract renewals. For the 2022/2023 cycle, we expect to generate pro forma average annual free cash flow of approximately $1.40 billion.”