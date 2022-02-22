Weekend energy roundup - Russia, OPEC, production updates, weather

Feb. 22, 2022 7:04 AM ETBP, ARMCO, DVN, PXD, VLO, PSX, SHEL, XOM, CVX, LNG, GLPEF, PBR, EQNR, NRT, VET, BTU, CEIX, EQT, CHK, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Computer notebook keyboard with Update key

TPopova/iStock via Getty Images

US equity markets were closed Monday; however, commodity and global equity markets were open, with a series of important news releases impacting energy and natural resources prices over the long weekend:

  • Russia / Ukraine - the conflict between Russia and Ukraine captured headlines as Russia's Putin moved troops across the Ukrainian border (NYSE:BP).
  • OPEC - Aramco's (ARMCO) CEO said that energy prices are high, mainly because of the strategies and policies that curtailed investment in energy sources (NYSE:DVN) (NYSE:PXD); oil demand to hit a record high this year (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX).
  • LNG outlook - Shell (NYSE:SHEL) published a bullish LNG outlook, citing secular demand growth, against a backdrop of slowing supply additions (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:LNG).
  • Galp - GALP (OTC:GLPEF), the Portuguese mini-major accounting for ~130kb/d of production, announced ~3yrs of zero upstream volume growth, as 50%+ of capex will pivot to low-carbon energy sources and away from upstream investments in Mozambique and Brazil (NYSE:PBR).
  • Norway production - Norway released hydrocarbon production figures for January, showing liquids volumes down ~123kb/d Mom and missing forecasts by 111kb/d (~5.3%); gas volumes exceeded Government forecasts by 7.5% (NYSE:EQNR) (NYSE:NRT) (NYSE:VET).
  • China coal - following the lunar new year holiday, Chinese coal production returned to record Q4 levels of ~12mt/d over the weekend (NYSE:BTU) (NYSE:CEIX).
  • US Weather - the NOAA released an updated weather forecast, showing below-average temperatures passing through the eastern half of the US this week (NYSE:EQT) (NASDAQ:CHK).
  • Nord Stream - early Tuesday, Germany halted the approval process for Nord Stream 2, according to Reuters.

Brent oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) for March delivery closed Friday at $93.65, rallied as high as $99.26 and currently sit at $97.74 (+4.4% from Friday's close). US natural gas prices for March delivery rose as much as 7% on colder weather forecasts, but currently trade ~3.5% higher versus Friday's close. Newcastle thermal coal prices for March delivery are up $15 or ~7.5% Tuesday. European natural gas prices are up ~13% Tuesday morning, ahead of the US market open.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.