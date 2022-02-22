Weekend energy roundup - Russia, OPEC, production updates, weather

US equity markets were closed Monday; however, commodity and global equity markets were open, with a series of important news releases impacting energy and natural resources prices over the long weekend:

Brent oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) for March delivery closed Friday at $93.65, rallied as high as $99.26 and currently sit at $97.74 (+4.4% from Friday's close). US natural gas prices for March delivery rose as much as 7% on colder weather forecasts, but currently trade ~3.5% higher versus Friday's close. Newcastle thermal coal prices for March delivery are up $15 or ~7.5% Tuesday. European natural gas prices are up ~13% Tuesday morning, ahead of the US market open.