Weekend energy roundup - Russia, OPEC, production updates, weather
US equity markets were closed Monday; however, commodity and global equity markets were open, with a series of important news releases impacting energy and natural resources prices over the long weekend:
- Russia / Ukraine - the conflict between Russia and Ukraine captured headlines as Russia's Putin moved troops across the Ukrainian border (NYSE:BP).
- OPEC - Aramco's (ARMCO) CEO said that energy prices are high, mainly because of the strategies and policies that curtailed investment in energy sources (NYSE:DVN) (NYSE:PXD); oil demand to hit a record high this year (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX).
- LNG outlook - Shell (NYSE:SHEL) published a bullish LNG outlook, citing secular demand growth, against a backdrop of slowing supply additions (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:LNG).
- Galp - GALP (OTC:GLPEF), the Portuguese mini-major accounting for ~130kb/d of production, announced ~3yrs of zero upstream volume growth, as 50%+ of capex will pivot to low-carbon energy sources and away from upstream investments in Mozambique and Brazil (NYSE:PBR).
- Norway production - Norway released hydrocarbon production figures for January, showing liquids volumes down ~123kb/d Mom and missing forecasts by 111kb/d (~5.3%); gas volumes exceeded Government forecasts by 7.5% (NYSE:EQNR) (NYSE:NRT) (NYSE:VET).
- China coal - following the lunar new year holiday, Chinese coal production returned to record Q4 levels of ~12mt/d over the weekend (NYSE:BTU) (NYSE:CEIX).
- US Weather - the NOAA released an updated weather forecast, showing below-average temperatures passing through the eastern half of the US this week (NYSE:EQT) (NASDAQ:CHK).
- Nord Stream - early Tuesday, Germany halted the approval process for Nord Stream 2, according to Reuters.
Brent oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) for March delivery closed Friday at $93.65, rallied as high as $99.26 and currently sit at $97.74 (+4.4% from Friday's close). US natural gas prices for March delivery rose as much as 7% on colder weather forecasts, but currently trade ~3.5% higher versus Friday's close. Newcastle thermal coal prices for March delivery are up $15 or ~7.5% Tuesday. European natural gas prices are up ~13% Tuesday morning, ahead of the US market open.