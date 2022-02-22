IGT subsidiary signs 3-year contract extension with Missouri Lottery

Feb. 22, 2022 7:05 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Choosing Tickets From a Lottery Vending Machine

CatLane/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions signed a 3-year contract extension with long-time partner, the Missouri Lottery, which extends the existing agreement until June 30, 2025.
  • Under this agreement, IGT will deploy 175 new cashless GameTouch 28 self-service vending machines, expanding the Lottery's retailer base and allowing for a more dynamic user experience among players.
  • The company will also support the Lottery's launch of IGT's highly successful proprietary Cash Pop draw game that offers flexibility for operators and players with its easy-to-play mechanics.
  • IGT has served as the primary lottery technology supplier to the Missouri Lottery since 1991.
