CI Financial to acquire Corient Capital Partners

Feb. 22, 2022 7:12 AM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) announced an agreement wherein it will acquire Corient Capital Partners, Newport Beach-based wealth management firm overseeing $5B on behalf of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families across U.S.
  • Corient delivers a client-focused, comprehensive wealth management service that aligns precisely with the vision of CI Private Wealth.
  • The addition of California RIA deepens CI's presence in ultra-high-net-worth segment and increases U.S. wealth management assets to $125B.
  • Corient's location in the Los Angeles region, one of the country’s largest and most dynamic economies, is a solid foundation for continued strong growth.
