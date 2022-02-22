CI Financial to acquire Corient Capital Partners
Feb. 22, 2022
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) announced an agreement wherein it will acquire Corient Capital Partners, Newport Beach-based wealth management firm overseeing $5B on behalf of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families across U.S.
- Corient delivers a client-focused, comprehensive wealth management service that aligns precisely with the vision of CI Private Wealth.
- The addition of California RIA deepens CI's presence in ultra-high-net-worth segment and increases U.S. wealth management assets to $125B.
- Corient's location in the Los Angeles region, one of the country’s largest and most dynamic economies, is a solid foundation for continued strong growth.