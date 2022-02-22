InfuSystem, Solo-Dex ink distribution deal for nerve block catheters for pain management
Feb. 22, 2022 7:16 AM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) signed a national distribution agreement with Solo-Dex for its proprietary continuous nerve block catheters.
- The company said that with Solo-Dex catheter over the needle technology, all anesthesiologists can place facile continuous peripheral block catheter in two to three minutes for common procedures such as shoulder repair, hip and knee replacement and general surgical procedures. Once placed, the products are designed to introduce acute pain management medication continuously for days.
- “Solo-Dex Facile, coupled with InfuSystem’s InfuBLOCK Pain Management Therapy program and follow-up services, are now collaborating to bring cost effective, easy-to-use continuous regional acute pain management to a market which is estimated to be 10 times larger than the current nerve catheter market,” said Solo-Dex CEO Steve Eror.