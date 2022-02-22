Akoustis nabs 5G Mobile XBAW Filter development order from new customer
Feb. 22, 2022 7:23 AM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) signed a statement-of-work/development order from a leading tier-1 RF module maker and filter provider for a new 5G mobile XBAW filter.
- The new filter will be developed using Akoustis’ state-of-the-art XBAW process technology and new in-house wafer-level-packaging capability at its manufacturing facility in Canandaigua, NY.
- The company will be responsible for the design, modeling, fabrication, assembly, and characterization of this new filter as per the customer's specifications.
- Based on rapidly growing sales funnel activity and ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in 5G mobile, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E in CY22, the company is increasing the annual production capacity at its New York fab to ~500M filters annually.
- The company is actively delivering volume production of its Wi-Fi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAW filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and is now entering the market with its new Wi-Fi 6E coexistence XBAW filter solutions.
