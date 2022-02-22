Wallbox, Polaris announce partnership in U.S and Canada
- On heels of Polaris' recent launch of its 2023 RANGER XP Kinetic, Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) announced a new partnership in the U.S and Canada.
- As part of the partnership, Polaris to sell Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus 40 Amp direct to their off-road EV customers to allow for even faster charging capabilities.
- The smart EV charger, which has been adapted to meet the growing needs of the US and Canadian markets, became a bestseller in just three months.
- Pulsar Plus 40 Amp is especially suitable for off-road vehicles, as its NEMA plug allows for more flexibility for farm and rural charging locations.