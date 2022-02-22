Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is trading flat in the pre-market on Tuesday after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue for Q3 fiscal 2022 and set its guidance for the current quarter in line with the consensus.

Despite ~2% YoY growth organically, the total quarterly revenue was flat at $7.8B on a reported basis. The COVID-19 and labor shortages on medical procedure volumes mainly in the U.S. adversely impacted the topline, Medtronic (MDT) said.

“The impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on healthcare procedure volumes, particularly in the United States, peaked in the final weeks of our quarter in January, causing our revenue to fall short of our expectations," remarked Chief Executive Geoff Martha ahead of the conference call.

The biggest revenue generator, the U.S. made up ~51% of the top line with flat revenue growth, while non-U.S. revenue reached ~$2.4B to contribute 31% with a decline of ~3% YoY on a reported basis.

The medical-surgical portfolio brought ~$2.3B for the quarter, implying ~1% contraction, while the cardiovascular portfolio and neuroscience portfolio added $2.7B and $2.1B revenue, respectively, with both indicating ~1% growth on a reported basis.

The diabetes segment posted $584M revenue with a decline of ~7% YoY even as mid-single-digit growth in overseas markets partially offset the high teens declines in the U.S.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Medtronic (MDT) projects organic revenue growth of ~5.5% and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.56 to $1.58.

"Despite the challenges created by the pandemic, our teams executed and delivered adjusted EPS in-line with our guidance and a penny ahead of consensus," Karen Parkhill, Chief Financial Officer, said.

Medtronic (MDT) is expected to report $1.57 earnings per share in the current quarter, according to Street forecasts on Seeking Alpha.