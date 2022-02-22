General Mills sets near-term and long-term guidance at CAGNY presentation

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) said it will highlight today at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference its progress in advancing its Accelerate strategy to deliver profitable growth and top-tier shareholder returns.

The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 full-year financial guidance and provided an update on its second-half expectations.

The company said the Accelerate Strategy focuses on four pillars to create competitive advantages and win: boldly building brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing scale, and being a force for good. The company said it continues to pursue additional portfolio reshaping transactions to strengthen its ability to generate profitable growth.

For FY22, General Mills (GIS) reaffirmed an expectation for Organic ales to increase 4% to 5%. Constant-currency adjusted operating profit is expected to decline 1% to 4%. Constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS is expected to range between down 2% and up 1%. Free cash flow conversion is expected to be at least 95 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings

GIS said it expects second-half earnings results to be more heavily weighted to the fourth quarter than previously expected, driven by recent acute supply shortages on its refrigerated dough, pizza, and hot snacks platforms in North America.

Over the long term, General Mills (GIS) said it expects to generate organic net sales growth of 2% to 3%.

See valuation metrics on General Mills.