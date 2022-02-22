Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) received some positive commentary on Tuesday as investment firm Benchmark upgraded the stock, noting that if the video game firm were to be acquired, it could go for significantly more than the stock is currently worth, citing recent deals in the sector.

Analyst Mike Hickey raised his rating to hold from sell, with the firm focusing on more encouraging growth opportunities in 2023 and 2024, even though some "linger concerns over execution risk have been somewhat realized."

In addition, Hickey said that while the firm isn't confident that Ubisoft will be acquired, it could happen, "given current consolidation trends and mismanagement."

"We think recent deals including Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO)- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)- Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) has provided a valuation floor for UBI," Hicker wrote in a note to clients. "We imagine an acquirer would bid an approximate €65 for UBI (up 45%), which would be in-line with MSFT’s consideration of ATVI on a profit multiple."

Hickey also believes that Ubisoft wants an acquisition premium if it were to be acquired, but it's not actively pursuing a deal.

"We anticipate potential acquirers might be hesitant to pursue a deal considering [Ubisoft's] history of defending acquisition attempts from EA and Vivendi," the analyst explained. "Further, we think Ubisoft has cultural challenges related to sexual misconduct that have ripped through the organization and led to leadership departures. We are cautious on UBI’s migration away from owned IP, with licensing deals including Avatar and Star Wars."

Ubisoft, which trades as an ADR, saw its shares close on Friday at $10.31.

The firm also added that it is "cautiously constructive" on longer-term growth opportunities, including free-to-play and mobile games from a number of Ubisoft's franchises, including Assassin’s Creed, Avatar, Far Cry, Star Wars, Beyond Good & Evil and more.

"We’re encouraged over the possibilities of better execution, culture, and game quality as studios re-populate post COVID-19, but we remain cautious on execution risk and credibility challenges."

Earlier this month, NPD Group reported that video game sales dipped for a third-straight month with Ubisoft's (OTCPK:UBSFY) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Extraction clocking in ninth among the top 10 in software sales.