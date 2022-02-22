Lottery.com jumps 4% on agreement with T-mobile to become the exclusive digital lottery brand for in-vehicle advertising
Feb. 22, 2022 7:37 AM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY), LTRYWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) jumps 4% PM on agreement with T-Mobile.
- The company will work with Marketing Solutions, T-Mobile’s fast-growing ad technology business, to reach audiences through video ads presented on screens inside rideshare vehicles, where user rides average approximately fifteen minutes.
As the company enters new states in the U.S., the parties anticipate that this exclusive advertising arrangement will also expand.
Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com, commented, “Our exclusive agreement with T-Mobile is designed to quickly gain brand awareness by reaching a technologically-savvy and captive audience, who are an ideal demographic for our convenient online gaming platform. The initial results demonstrate this and have resulted in high engagement and conversion rates. With the launch of targeted marketing campaigns with T-Mobile’s Marketing Solutions team, we continue to advance our B2C growth strategy.”