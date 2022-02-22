Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala Investment, expand their global partnership in a move expected to accelerate Apollo's five-year origination target.

The expansion support Apollo's (APO) Capital Solutions business to originate transactions across various asset classes and grow product capabilities, the company said.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala's deputy group CEO, said, "We believe that this platform will give Mubadala access to a pipeline of compelling investment opportunities, enabling us to capitalize on the global shift in corporate finance execution."

"With additional capital commitments from Mubadala, we expect to transact on a larger scale across asset classes and with greater speed," said Craig Farr, Apollo (APO) partner and head of Apollo Capital Solutions.

The expanded partnership also builds on Apollo's (APO) presence in the United Arab Emirates. Earlier this month, the company announced it will invest $1.4B in Aldar Properties PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer and manager.

In October, Apollo (APO) laid out a goal to reach $1T in AUM and more than double fee-related earnings before its merger with Athene and projected to generate $15B in capital over the next five years.