Churchill Downs to acquire all assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for $2.5B
Feb. 22, 2022 7:39 AM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) Virginia and New York as well as the operations of its Sioux City casino property for $2.5B.
- While the transaction will be funded through a combination of new debt and cash on hand including pending proceeds from the sale of land near Calder Casino, it is expected to close by 2022 end and seen immediately accretive to CDI's free cash flow and diluted EPS.
- The transaction purchase price represents a multiple of less than 9.0x Adj. EBITDA.
- Churchill will acquire Colonial Downs Racetrack, a Thoroughbred racing facility in New Kent, Virginia, and also six successful and growing "Rosie's Gaming Emporium" historical horse racing facilities across Virginia.
- It will also acquire del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York and the operations of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City, Iowa.
- Under the agreement terms, P2E is expected to reach a definitive agreement to sell the real property associated with Hard Rock Sioux City to a third party and CDI will acquire the operating company and lease the Sioux City Property from that third party.
- If P2E is unsuccessful in reaching a definitive agreement with a third party to purchase the Sioux City Property, he Sioux City Property will be included in the P2E Transaction and the total consideration will increase to $2.75B.
- Also, included in the transaction are the rights to P2E's ongoing effort in partnership with Urban One, to develop ONE Casino + Resort, a $565M destination casino in Richmond, Virginia.