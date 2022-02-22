Tegna climbs after confirming $24/share sale to Standard General/Apollo
- Tegna Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) confirmed an agreement to be sold to Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) for $24/share in a cash in a deal valued at a total of $8.6B including debt. Tegna rose 5.8% in premarket trading.
- The deal represents a premium of 39% to Tegna's unaffected closing price on Sept. 14, the last trading day before media speculation about a potential sale, according to a statement.
- The confirmation comes after a Bloomberg report of the expected deal Monday and after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Apollo (APO) and Standard General were in advanced talks for an acquisition of the TV broadcaster.
- The deal includes a "ticking fee" where the price increases by incremental amounts from 5 cents/share share after the first nine to 12 months and up to 12.5 cents/share in the 14th and 15 month of the anniversary of the signing of the deal
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year. Following the close of the transaction, Deb McDermott will become CEO and Soon Kim, founding partner of Standard General, will serve as chairman of a new board.
- A syndicate of banks led by RBC Capital Markets will provide debt financing for the transaction.
- JPMorgan is acting as lead financial advisor, with Greenhill & Co. also acting as a financial advisor to TEGNA, and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Covington & Burling LLP are acting as its legal advisors. Moelis & Co. and RBC are acting as financial advisor to Standard General and Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP are acting as its legal advisors.
- Standard General/Apollo were competing against Byron Allen's Allen Media Group. CTFN reported earlier this month that Allen Media "remained at the table" as far as the Tegna sales process. CTFN reported in November that an Allen bid was expected to be valued at $23/share at the time with financing led by Ares.