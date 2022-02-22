Aurora Spine releases preliminary results for Q4 2021
Feb. 22, 2022 7:41 AM ETAurora Spine Corporation (ASAPF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Aurora Spine (OTCQB:ASAPF) stated Tuesday that it expects 23% Y/Y growth in its 4Q21 revenue to $3M.
- The preliminary report shows sales of ZIP products up 145% in FY21; Sales of SiLO SI Joint fusion devices comprised 10% of sales and grew 84% in Q4.
- "Two important growth drivers during 2021 were the ZIP® line of products and the new SI Joint product SiLO.... Our SiLO™ SI Joint fusion device continues to see acceptance by doctors to fuse the SI Joint and relieve pain.... Aurora sees significant market share opportunity with these products. Our advanced SI Joint fusion device is targeted towards the growing SI Joint market, which is currently estimated to be valued at $2.6 billion in the U.S. alone," said President and CEO Trent Northcutt.
