A huge deal was announced in the auto industry on Monday with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) striking a deal to acquire Meritor (NYSE:MTOR).

Under the terms of the agreement, Cummins will pay $36.50 in cash per Meritor share for a total transaction value of approximately $3.7B, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash. At closing, Meritor shareholders will receive immediate value at a 48% premium to the Meritor trading price as of February 18.

Cummins (CMI) said it sees the addition of Meritor helping it address the most critical technology challenges of developing economically viable zero carbon solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

The integration of Meritor’s people, technology and capabilities is seen positioning Cummins (CMI) as one of the few companies able to provide integrated powertrain solutions across combustion and electric power applications.

Shares of Meritor (MTOR) soared 43.94% premarket to $35.51 while Cummins (CMI) fell 1.38%.

Cummins is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.

