Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has lost ~24% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jatin Shah had decided to step down to pursue other opportunities.

However, Dr. Shah will continue to serve the company in an advisory capacity, Karyopharm (KPTI) added.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed former GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) executive, Patricia Judson as Senior Vice President of Medical Strategy and former AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) executive Stuart Poulton as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Portfolio Management.

"As accomplished leaders with proven track records, Patricia and Stuart's expertise will be instrumental as we work to progress our pipeline in our four core program areas, with the goal of bringing innovative new treatments to patients with high unmet need," chief executive Richard Paulson said.

Before joining Karyopharm (KPTI), Dr. Judson served GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as Vice President and Global Head of Women's Oncology, Medical Affairs. A 25-year veteran in the global biotech and pharmaceutical space, Mr. Poulton, previously served AbbVie (ABBV) as its Vice President of Clinical Development Operations.

Last Friday, Karyopharm (KPTI) shares surged after the sudden cancellation of its presentation at a healthcare conference.

The growth momentum of Karyopharm (KPTI) has slowed in 2021, following a more than twofold rise in the topline in the previous year.