Jacobs wins geothermal power generation project in Indonesia
Feb. 22, 2022 7:55 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been awarded a geothermal power generation project in Indonesia.
- The construction firm has been appointed by PT Geo Dipa Energi as Subsurface Project Management Consultant for the expansion of the Dieng and Patuha geothermal power plants in Java.
- The project will expand the power generation output of the Dieng and Patuha geothermal fields from 110MW to 220MW.
- Jacobs will undertake the geoscientific study of the geothermal resource, including the review of conceptual reservoir model and development strategy, well targeting, geological prognosis, and well programming, as well as the development of the drilling strategy and drilling risk mitigation.
