CVR Energy Partners Q4 results - strong earnings, ~21% forward dividend yield

Feb. 22, 2022 7:57 AM ETUANBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Tractor working in field of wheat

CactuSoup/E+ via Getty Images

CVR Energy Partners (NYSE:UAN) reported Q4 results ahead of Tuesday's open, posting the Company's best quarter of the year and providing a strong outlook:

  • Earnings - the Company earned $5.76/s in Q4, up from a $1.53/s loss in Q4 2020 and brining full-year 2021 earnings to $7.31/s.
  • Dividend - the master-limited partnership announced a variable dividend of $5.24/s (21% forward yield).
  • Balance sheet - during the quarter, Management redeemed $30m of 9.25% unsecured notes, and plans to redeem the remaining $65m balance by close of business Tuesday.
  • Outlook - management expects Q4 momentum to continue through spring 2022 planting season, as high grain prices and low fertilizer inventories support continued price strength.
  • Guidance - ammonia utilization rates are guided to 92-97% in Q1 2022, while operating expenses are estimated at $50-$55m and capex $4-$7m.

The business is hitting on all cylinders at the moment; EBITDA in the quarter was ~$93m, suggesting an annualized multiple of less than 2.9x. However, a substantial working capital headwind in the quarter (~$22m, or ~$2/s), paired with significant debt reduction in Q4 (~$30m, or ~$3/s), reduced the dividend payout substantially. Given more debt reduction in Q1, it may be that shareholders need to wait until Q2 results for a look at the underlying payout potential of CVR Energy Partners.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.