CVR Energy Partners Q4 results - strong earnings, ~21% forward dividend yield

CVR Energy Partners (NYSE:UAN) reported Q4 results ahead of Tuesday's open, posting the Company's best quarter of the year and providing a strong outlook:

Earnings - the Company earned $5.76/s in Q4, up from a $1.53/s loss in Q4 2020 and brining full-year 2021 earnings to $7.31/s.

Dividend - the master-limited partnership announced a variable dividend of $5.24/s (21% forward yield).

Balance sheet - during the quarter, Management redeemed $30m of 9.25% unsecured notes, and plans to redeem the remaining $65m balance by close of business Tuesday.

Outlook - management expects Q4 momentum to continue through spring 2022 planting season, as high grain prices and low fertilizer inventories support continued price strength.

Guidance - ammonia utilization rates are guided to 92-97% in Q1 2022, while operating expenses are estimated at $50-$55m and capex $4-$7m.

The business is hitting on all cylinders at the moment; EBITDA in the quarter was ~$93m, suggesting an annualized multiple of less than 2.9x. However, a substantial working capital headwind in the quarter (~$22m, or ~$2/s), paired with significant debt reduction in Q4 (~$30m, or ~$3/s), reduced the dividend payout substantially. Given more debt reduction in Q1, it may be that shareholders need to wait until Q2 results for a look at the underlying payout potential of CVR Energy Partners.