B2Digital reports 45% growth in January revenue
Feb. 22, 2022 7:59 AM ETB2Digital, Incorporated (BTDG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- B2Digital (OTCPK:BTDG) has reported 45% Y/Y growth in January revenue to $276K.
- Segment-wise: Live Event segment grew 22% Y/Y; and The B2 Training Facilities up 52% Y/Y driven by the integration of performance from newly acquired Spartan Fitness.
- Overall, gross profit increased 18% Y/Y during the month.
- Guidance: For the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2022, the company expects its total revenue to reach ~$1.1M (+142% Y/Y);
- Live Event Segment revenues of ~$310K (+62% Y/Y), broken down into Gate ticket sales of ~$250k and Pay Per View sales of ~$60k.
- B2 Training Facilities segment revenues to be ~$700K (+165% Y/Y), broken down into ONE MORE Gym revenues of ~$360k and Spartan Fitness revenues of ~$340K.
- "We are off to a tremendous start in 2022 after integrating Spartan as both our live event and training segments fire on all cylinders out of the gates. With Spartan data involved, and current growth rates extending through the quarter, we should be on pace to well more than double what we did last year in fiscal Q4," said CEO of B2Digital Grep P. Bell.