KKR to acquire majority stake in beverage contract manufacturer, Refresco

Feb. 22, 2022 8:01 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Refresco, independent beverage contract manufacturers in the world, signed a definitive agreement wherein the former will acquire a majority stake in the latter.
  • Refresco’s existing investors, PAI Partners and British Columbia Investment Management, maintaining a significant minority position.
  • Transaction terms remain undisclosed.
  • Refresco provides retailers and branded beverage companies with pan-regional coverage in Europe and North America through its network of bottling, warehousing, logistics and other operational assets.
  • Its production platform includes 70+ majority-owned manufacturing sites in Europe, the U.S., Canada and Mexico, providing customers with close proximity and a reliable service across geographies.
  • Shares trading 1.8% down premarket.
