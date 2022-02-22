Athira Pharma's Alzheimer's therapy ATH-1017 shows promise in phase 1 study

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) reported phase 1 trial of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) in healthy volunteers and patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The data was published in The Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

The study included 48 healthy young male volunteers in a single ascending dose cohort; 29 healthy elderly volunteers in a multiple ascending dose cohort; and 11 patients with Alzheimer’s in a fixed-dose cohort. All participants received fosgonimeton or placebo by daily subcutaneous injection.

The company said fosgonimeton showed a positive safety and tolerability profile across all doses tested in all groups.

The drug showed fast-onset and sustained gamma power induction effect on quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG).

In patients with Alzheimer's, the drug showed a statistically significant effect toward ERP P300 latency normalization as compared with placebo.

"Importantly, we believe the significant reduction of ERP P300 latency levels seen in the Alzheimer’s disease patient cohort on active treatment may be suggestive of enhanced synaptic function and, ultimately, the potential procognitive properties of fosgonimeton," said Athira Chief Medical Officer Hans Moebius.

Moebius added that the company plans to share data from a phase 2 trial, dubbed ACT-AD, in Q2 2022.

In addition, Athira said that the World Health Organization’s International Nonproprietary Names Expert Committee recommended fosgonimeton (foz-go-nih-MEH-ton) as the nonproprietary name for ATH-1017.