Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock is falling 2.2% in premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia downgrades the lending platform's stock to Underperform from Neutral due to the "challenging rate backdrop" for mortgage originators.

"While we admire RKT's best-in-class technology platform and its strong retail franchise, which we think offers better margin protection than peers, near-term results will be impacted by the hostile market backdrop," Bhatia wrote in a note to clients.

Although the company is working to bolster its non-mortgage business, near-term results will be driven by its mortgage business, and that will be hurt by rising rates, especially in its large refinancing franchise. "Refi mortgages comprised 85% of 9M21 origination volume and are likely headed meaningfully lower as higher rates dampen volume," the analyst said.

Bhatia expects Rocket (RKT) revenue to decline by ~17% Y/Y in 2022. Also spending in marketing, technology, and non-mortgage businesses could lead to higher-than-expected operating expenses, Bhatia said.

Quant rating for Rocket (RKT) is Sell, with poor grades in Growth and Momentum, while the average Wall Street rating is Hold.

