Feb. 22, 2022 8:11 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments

Wells Fargo lowered its rating on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Equal-weight after having it slotted at Overweight.

The firm said its downgrade is company specific and reflects growing concern on DKNG’s path to profitability given its fast-growing operating expenses. It is noted that DKNG's implied 2022 opex will increase more than 60% year-over-year vs. the expectation for revenue growth of 49%.

Downside risk to the long-term EBITDA margin target of ~30% was also highlighted.

On the positive side, Wells Fargo said it does think a dynamic has emerged where promotional periods are being compressed with customers being acquired more quickly. This means a scenario is possible where DKNG's two-year to three-year state-level profitability path skews closer to two year.

Wells Fargo assigned a new price target of $19 to DraftKings (DKNG). Shares of DKNG fell 5.38% premarket to $16.36.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on DKNG dropped to Sell last November to give investors an early heads-up on the downside potential.

